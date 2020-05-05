Singer from Kansas Dies

Cady Groves, a pop and country singer and songwriter from Kansas, died over the weekend at her home in Tennessee.
Her death appears to be from natural causes, pending a final coroner’s report.
Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner, her record company said.
Groves was 30.
According to her website, she was born in Emporia, and spent her high school years in Valley Center.
She had just wrapped her upcoming 2020 album which was set to be released this summer.
Some of her most popular songs include “This Little Girl,” “Love Actually” and “Forget You.”
Groves’ family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares.