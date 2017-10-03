Single-car crash in SW Topeka likely caused by medical emergency

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash in southwest Topeka.

The crash happened around noon on SW 10th Street, near Mount Calvary Cemetery

Officer Mike Poersch says the car was headed west when it struck a pole near SW 10th and Westchester Road. The driver continued for several blocks before finally coming to rest on a sidewalk on the north side of SW 10th, across from SW Crest Drive.

The front end of the car was damaged in the initial collision.

Poersch says it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused him to strike the pole.

“There was no alcohol or drugs involved,” Poersch said. “With the evidence we found in the car – candies all over the floorboard and his diabetic blood meter, we’re guessing he probably had a diabetic emergency.”

The driver, an elderly male, sustained very minor injuries and requested to be taken to the hospital by ambulance for observation.

Poersch says there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.