      Weather Alert

Single-Family Homes Big in Kansas

Dec 14, 2021 @ 7:16am

Early on in the pandemic, many families in densely populated urban areas set out for more spacious homes in rural or suburban areas.

As more workplaces adopted permanent work-from-home possibilities, some workers made the move permanent, preferring space and affordability over proximity to the workplace…and Kansas is in a good place for those folks.

The website Construction Coverage notes that at ages 25 to 40, Millennials are currently in their peak years for starting or growing a family, and are seeking more spacious homes to accommodate that.

However, apartments and multi-family construction have been presented as more efficient, affordable, and sustainable options.

As a result, the share of new single-family building permits dropped from nearly 80% in 2005 to less than 60% ten years later.

Nationally, 68.4% of all U.S. housing units are single-family.

New York has only 46.6% single-family homes.

Kansas, though, is tied with Indiana, with 78.5% single-family homes.

You May Also Like
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athlete of the Week - Dec. 8, 2021
K-State Wildcat Wildcats logo
Kansas State Wildcats' winning streak snapped in 64-63 loss to Marquette Golden Eagles
Human Trafficking Charges Sought
Earthquake Rattles North Central Kansas
AUDIO: Ichabods Advance to Final Four
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On