Six injured in fire at Overland Park group home

A house fire at an Overland Park group home left six people injured.

The fire was reported just after midnight Wednesday at the two-story house in the 141st block of Parkhill Street, according to a news release.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes says the house is a residential group home for people with disabilities.

Police were on the scene when fire crews arrived. Officers reported that four people had been evacuated, but two were still inside the home.

Firefighters found the residents on the second floor and were able to get them outside.

Additional crews attacked the fire, which started in the back of the house.

Rhodes says the flames were out within 30 minutes.

All six people inside the house were hospitalized. One person is said to be in critical, but stable condition. Another suffered serious injuries. The other four are in good condition.

Damage from the fire was contained to the back of the house, kitchen and basement. The rest of the home sustained moderate smoke damage.

Rhodes says the house did have working smoke alarms and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

This incident comes after fire crews in Overland Park were busy fighting what’s been called the biggest fire the city has ever seen.

That blaze started Monday at an apartment tower that was under construction. More than two dozen nearby homes were damaged by the time the fire was put out.

The Kansas City Star reports fire started when a welder ignited wooden building materials.

The Overland Park Fire Department has provided video of Wednesday morning’s fire.