Six Local Teams Ranked As Season Enters Final Week (Plus Sub-state Standings)

The Washburn Rural boys and Hayden girls are new entrants into the Top 10 in their respective classes as the KBCA released their final regular season rankings Monday.

The Junior Blues check in at number 10 in the 6A boys poll. They are 12-6 overall and 8-3 in the Centennial League, one game off the pace set by co-leaders Manhattan and Shawnee Heights. With the Indians and Thunderbirds set to play each other this Friday, there’s still a chance for Rural to snag a share of the league title.

Hayden’s girls scored their first back-to-back wins of the season last week with road triumphs at Shawnee Heights and Emporia and were rewarded with the number 10 ranking in the 4A-II poll. The Lady Wildcats are 6-12 overall, 4-7 in the Centennial League, and have won three of their last four.

The four teams from the area who were ranked in last week’s KBCA polls all held their places this week. The Washburn Rural Lady Junior Blues are still 4th in class 6A. They are 14-4 overall thanks to three wins last week, including a neutral-site win over 4A-II’s top-ranked team, Girard. Rural is 10-1 in the Centennial League, one game back of Manhattan.

On the boys side, both Shawnee Heights and Seaman remain ranked third and ninth, respectively, in class 5A. Shawnee Heights has won 11 straight games after topping Hayden and Topeka West last week. They are 16-2 and 9-2 in Centennial League action, tied with Manhattan for the league lead. Seaman improved to 12-6 and 6-5 in the league with a home win over Junction City on Friday. The Hayden Wildcats are sixth in class 4A-II after going 1-1 last week. They are 12-6 overall, and 7-4 in the Centennial League.

