Sixth annual Nativities and Noels this weekend in Topeka

The 6th Annual Nativities and Noels event is this weekend from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2 and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. December 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2401 SW Kingsrow Road in Topeka.

“We’re going to have about 700 Nativities from about 90 different countries,” said Carol Christensen with Nativities and Noels. “They will be of all different types, so there will be ornaments, there will be traditional ones, there will be handmade, children’s ones, wall hangings, artwork, just anything you can think of we have. I mentioned about 90 different countries. We have wonderful things from all the continents.”

The event is a good one for kids, though it is important to look at the objects and not touch.

“First off, the nativities, I think they would see a lot of interesting things,” said Christensen. “We have a seek and find game, kind of like a Where’s Waldo, so they can walk around the exhibit and try to find Baby Jesus in a hammock, or a Nativity that has a zebra in it. We also have a Nativity Photo Booth, where the whole family can dress up in costumes and we have a wonderful backdrop of the stable. People can just get their cell phones out and take a picture. You can use it for a Christmas card, if they wanted to.”

In addition, there will be great Christmas music throughout the event.

“We’re hoping that pretty much all of it will be live,” Christensen said. “We have a lot of our church members providing music, but we also have some groups from Topeka, such as the Suzuki strings group, there’s a Topeka Youth Ensemble who’s coming. If there are some gaps, we will bring in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, but it won’t be in person, I’m afraid. It will be by CD.”

The Noels Christmas Music program will be at 7 p.m. Saturday night, with a Christmas Devotional Broadcast featuring the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on Sunday at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.