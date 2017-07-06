Kansas Lottery Sizzlin’ Summer Flash Sale Friday

Kansas Lottery players are being served up a sizzlin’ hot deal on Friday, July 7. Any player who purchases $6 or more of Lucky for Life on a single ticket will automatically receive a FREE $2 Hot Lotto with Sizzler ticket.

The promotion runs from 5:00 a.m. to 8:59 p.m. July 7 only. The $6 or more Lucky for Life ticket may or may not include multi-draw purchases. The FREE Hot Lotto with Sizzler ticket will be a Quick Pick for the July 8 drawing. With the Sizzler option, players triple any prize won except for the jackpot. The Hot Lotto jackpot for July 8 is an estimated $8.1 million.

In Lucky for Life, players can win a top prize of $1,000 a day for life by matching all numbers. Since joining the Lucky for Life game last November, two Kansas players have won the second-place prize, which is $25,000 a year for life.

All during the month of July, players will get double points for Lucky for Life tickets, winning or non-winning, they submit in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program. Members of PlayOn can use their points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes!