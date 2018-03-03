Skeens Dominates as Washburn Heads to MIAA Tournament Title Game

The Washburn Ichabods are going to the MIAA Basketball Tournament Championship for the first time since 2012 after a 77-53 win over Fort Hays State advancing to the 3:30 p.m. title game against the winner of Northwest Missouri at Central Oklahoma in Municipal Auditorium.



After the Tigers, who finished the season 19-12, took a 2-0 lead, the Ichabods used a 14-2 run over the next 6:07 of the game to take a 10-point lead after a dunk by Jace Williams . Twice, the Tigers cut the lead down to five with the final time coming with 7:19 to go in the first half on a putback by Hadley Gillum, but the Ichabods ripped off eight-straight points building a 13-point lead and with a 10-0 before the half took a 21-point lead into the break at the half.



In the second half, Washburn (22-8) scored 10 of the first 12 points of the half going up by 29 with 14:27 left and the Tigers did not get within 20 the remainder of the contest.



Brady Skeens led the Ichabods with 24 points on a perfect 9 of 9 shooting from the field adding nine rebounds with two blocks and two steals. David Salach scored 14 while Javion Blake had 13 and Tyas Martin scored 12.



Gillium and Brady Werth led the Tigers with 10 points each.



Washburn’s defense held the Tigers to 31 percent shooting as they went 7 of 24 in the first half and 8 of 25 in the second half while the Ichabods shot 51 percent in the game going 16 of 28 in the opening half for a 57 percent average going 13 of 29 in the second half finishing 29 of 57 overall.



The Ichabods dominated the paint outscoring the Tigers 46 to 10 and forced 13 FHSU turnovers leading to 16 Washburn points.