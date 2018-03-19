Skeens Earns All-American Honors

Washburn senior forward Brady Skeens has been named to the Basketball Times Third Team All-American squad which was announced today. He becomes the first Ichabod to receive All-American honors since Will McNeill following the 2013 season and the 16th Ichabod overall. Skeens is the first Ichabod basketball player to have been named both a CoSIDA Academic All-America® and to receive All-American honors as an athlete.

This past season, Skeens averaged a team-leading 14.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game becoming the eighth Ichabod to average a double double in a season – something he has done three times. He also led the team in blocks with 72 as well as steals with 40 and his .724 field goal percentage connecting on 186 of 257 shots led the nation and the team. Skeens was also a three-time MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and a first team All-MIAA pick for the second season as well as a member of the MIAA All-Defensive team. Skeens also led the Ichabods in minutes played averaging 29.8 ppg and was second on the team with 76 assists.

Skeens helped the Ichabods to their first NCAA Postseason appearance since the 2012 season, a third place MIAA finish as well as an MIAA Tournament runner-up finish with a 22-10 record – the most wins by an Ichabod team since recording 25 during the 2011-12 season.

Skeens is a double major in Bachelor of Business Administration (Management and Finance) and he working on three minors in computer science information, economics and leadership studies.

Brady Skeens Career Accolades

• 2017-18 Basketball Times Third Team All-American

• 2017-18 NABC First Team All-District

• 2017-18 Second Team D2CCA All-Region

• 2017-18 First Team All-MIAA

• 2017-18 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year

• 2017-18 MIAA All-Defensive Team

• 2017-18 CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-America®

• 2017-18 CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District

• 2017-18 MIAA Academic Honor Roll

• 2017-18 MIAA Scholar Athlete

• 2016-17 Second Team D2CCA All-Region

• 2016-17 First Team All-MIAA

• 2016-17 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year

• 2016-17 MIAA All-Defensive Team

• 2016-17 CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-American®

• 2016-17 CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District

• 2016-17 NABC Academic Honors Court

• 2016-17 MIAA Academic Honor Roll

• 2016-17 MIAA Scholar Athlete

• 2015-16 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year

• 2015-16 MIAA All-Defensive Team

• 2015-16 Honorable Mention All-MIAA

• 2015-16 MIAA Scholar Athlete

• 2015-16 MIAA Academic Honor Roll

• 2014-15 MIAA Academic Honor Roll