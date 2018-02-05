Skeens Named MIAA Player of the Week

Washburn Ichabod senior Brady Skeens was named the MIAA Athlete of the Week after helping the Ichabods to a perfect week with wins at Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State. It is the second time this season he has won the award.

Skeens averaged 19.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and shot 79 percent from the field as Washburn was 2-0 with road wins over Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State. He tied his career high with 28 points against the Lopers on 11 of 15 shooting going 6 of 8 from the free throw line with 15 rebounds and three blocks. Against the Tigers, Skeens was a perfect 4 of 4 from the field scoring 11 points with 11 rebounds for his 33rd career double double and his 8th of the season. He was 9 of 12 from the free throw line as well.