Skoglund Suspended 80 Games for Violating Drug Policy

The Kansas City Royals were notified this afternoon of the 80-game suspension given to pitcher Eric Skoglund. Below is a statement from Senior Vice President-Baseball Operations/General Manager Dayton Moore:

“Unfortunately when something like this occurs I immediately think about how much work and dedication our medical staff does communicating to the players about the importance of being careful about what they put in their bodies. I’m appreciative that professional baseball players are tested more frequently than any professional athlete and we should all be thankful that testing is working. Eric is a tremendous young man and he unknowingly made a mistake and he will have to accept his suspension, work hard and be ready to go after the suspension is served. We remain proud of who Eric is as a person and will support him as an organization.”