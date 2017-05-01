Skyline Park open to the public through Friday

Shawnee County residents can go to the top of Skyline Park for the first time in a decade thanks to Azura Credit Union.

The credit union which is celebrating its first anniversary celebrated the May Day holiday by coordinating with the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Foundation to open Skyline Park from May 1, 2017, – May 5, 2017. Vice President of Marketing Allyson Shove said Azura wanted to honor May Day traditions by giving back to the community.

“The tradition of taking a moment to go above and beyond for another and (to) be the bright spot in someone’s day speaks to the core of what we do and who we are as Azurans,” Shove said.

Skyline Park, the highest point in the city of Topeka has panoramic views and is home to Burnett’s Mound and the Azura Trails. People who are interested in driving to the top of the Park will be able to from May 1 – May 5, 2017, from 9 AM to 7 PM daily.