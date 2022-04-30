      Weather Alert

Kansas City Chiefs snag wide receiver Skyy Moore with 54th pick in 2022 NFL draft

Apr 29, 2022 @ 8:20pm
Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore is bringing his blazing speed and impressive collegiate production to Kansas City, with the Chiefs taking the Western Michigan receiver with the 54th pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Chiefs originally had the No. 50 pick in the second round, but moved back in a trade with the New England Patriots, the same team they traded with in the first round in order to take Trent McDuffie. In exchange for No. 50, the Chiefs received Nos. 54 and 158 (fifth round) overall.

Moore was a first-team All-MAC selection twice at Western Michigan, including in 2021, his junior season. During that campaign he posted 95 receptions for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers led to Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network referring to Moore as an “impressively productive prospect.”

In terms of athletic testing, Moore ran a 4.41 40-yard dash but struggled in agility tests, with Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score assigning a “Poor” grade to Moore’s shuttle run and 3-cone scores.

The 5-foot-10 Moore enters a wide receiver room that has been substantially rebuilt this offseason. Most notably, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a haul of draft picks (including No. 50 this year). Kansas City also inked free agents Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster to short-term contracts.

Moore was the first of three scheduled picks for the Chiefs on Day 2 of the draft and the first of two in the second round. Kansas City also hold the No. 62 overall pick.

