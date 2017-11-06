WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


46°F
Clear
Feels Like 41°
Winds NNE 12 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear46°
33°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy45°
28°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear50°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear52°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy53°
43°

Slain man was shot in back by police, death certificate says

by on November 6, 2017 at 2:36 PM (5 mins ago)

The death certificate for a black man killed by Topeka police in September says he died from gunshot wounds to his back, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

The newspaper obtained a copy of Dominique White’s death certificate Saturday.

The document isn’t a public record.

Topeka police said initially that White was shot after a struggle and that at least one shot struck his chest.

The department declined to discuss the death certificate Monday and referred questions to Lawrence police, who are investigating the shooting. Lawrence police described the investigation as “ongoing.”

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says his office will review the investigative report once it’s completed.

A group demanding to know what happened has been camping since Thursday in front of the law enforcement headquarters in Topeka.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.