Slick conditions will be around off and on for the next few days

by on February 21, 2018 at 4:50 AM (26 mins ago)

Watch out for black ice, particularly early this morning, then more precipitation falling starting tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cold, with a high at 32.

Tonight: A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6 p.m. Precipitation will start as snow and switch to sleet and freezing rain overnight, with a low at 25.

Thursday: Wintry mix early, with a high at 35.

Friday: Warmer, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all freezing rain after 4am. Low at 24.

Thursday: A chance of freezing rain before 3pm, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high at 34.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 45.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.