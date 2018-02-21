Slick conditions will be around off and on for the next few days

Watch out for black ice, particularly early this morning, then more precipitation falling starting tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cold, with a high at 32.

Tonight: A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6 p.m. Precipitation will start as snow and switch to sleet and freezing rain overnight, with a low at 25.

Thursday: Wintry mix early, with a high at 35.

Friday: Warmer, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all freezing rain after 4am. Low at 24.

Thursday: A chance of freezing rain before 3pm, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high at 34.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 45.