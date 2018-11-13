WIBW News Now!

Slick spots give way to sunny Tuesday

by on November 13, 2018 at 5:45 AM (58 mins ago)

Give yourself an extra minute this morning as slick spots could be around on some of the overpasses, side streets and sidewalks.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high around 35 this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and very cold, with a low at 18.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 33. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 17.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 54.

