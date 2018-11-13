Slick spots give way to sunny Tuesday

Give yourself an extra minute this morning as slick spots could be around on some of the overpasses, side streets and sidewalks.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high around 35 this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and very cold, with a low at 18.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 33. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 17.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 54.