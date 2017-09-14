WIBW News Now!

67°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 67°
Winds ESE 5 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Rain90°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear92°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy89°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
63°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Thunderstorm86°
68°

Slight chance of rain early today and then a better chance this weekend

by on September 14, 2017 at 6:34 AM (3 hours ago)

A disturbance over parts of SE South Dakota has triggered a few isolated showers and storms over northeast Kansas this morning. Those will drift to the E/SE and wind down by noontime.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with a few isolated showers this morning, then partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Breezy and warm with a high at 90.

Scattered storms will be possible along and near a cold front this weekend.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and hot, with a high at 97. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 94.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.