Slight chance of rain early today and then a better chance this weekend

A disturbance over parts of SE South Dakota has triggered a few isolated showers and storms over northeast Kansas this morning. Those will drift to the E/SE and wind down by noontime.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with a few isolated showers this morning, then partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon, with a high at 88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Breezy and warm with a high at 90.

Scattered storms will be possible along and near a cold front this weekend.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and hot, with a high at 97. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 94.