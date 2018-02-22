Slow Start Dooms Washburn Women

— A tough first quarter spelled disaster early for the Washburn women’s basketball team on Thursday, as it fell into a hole and was unable to dig itself out, dropping a 77-47 decision to Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

With the result, the Ichabods, slide to 18-9 overall and 10-8 in conference play. Washburn will close the regular season Saturday at 1:30 pm when it faces Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla.

The early struggles for the Ichabods largely resulted in 11 first quarter turnovers and were unfortunately compounded by 2 of 11 shooting, while the Bronchos (21-6, 12-6 MIAA) sprinted out a double-figure lead as they completed 4 of 6 from the field including 2 of 3 from three-point range during the opening three minutes.

Washburn shooting improved for the duration of the second and third period as it made 7 of 13 before the break, and 6 of 16 to begin the second half. In the fourth, a stingy Central Oklahoma defense held WU to 4 of 17 shooting.

The UCO offense finished with five double-digit scorers as it shot a combined 27 of 69 with 10 of 24 from behind the arc, and went 13 for 13 from the line. Madison Lee finished with a game-high 18 points as knocked down 6 of 7 from the field and went 5 for 5 from long range.

In spite of the final tally, Washburn won the rebound battle, 45-36, and was led by freshman Hunter Bentley who pulled down a career-high nine boards. Axelle Bernard followed with eight, pushing her career total to 222. Alexis McAfee meanwhile collected six rebounds.

Offensively, McAfee finished with a team-best 16 points as she went 6 of 12 from the floor with 3 of 6 from three-point range. Bernard and Bentley chipped in eight points each.