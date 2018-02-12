Small Business Day at the Capitol Tuesday

The annual Small Business Day at the Capitol is Tuesday, and Kansas new Governor and the leaders of the Kansas House and Senate will speak to those in attendance.

“They’re going to hear from legislative leaders and new Governor Colyer,” said Dan Murray with NFIB-Kansas. “We’re also going to tell them about some of the issues they’re facing this legislative session and release them to go touch base with their legislators and tell them what’s important to small business.”

That feedback is important for legislators to receive.

“I don’t live in their district,” Murray said. “I don’t vote for them. I certainly don’t face the challenges that are specific to the towns and communities that those legislators represent. It’s important for them to see them in Topeka and hear from them firsthand.”

The hope is that new Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer will continue on the policy path that the Brownback administration set, from a small business perspective.

“We hope he carries that on during this session,” said Murray. “Our legislative leaders that are going to speak to us as well, both are small business owners who understand the trials and tribulations, the challenges that small business owners face in overcoming taxes and tax complexity and health care costs, rules and regulations. Hopefully, our members can remind legislators about those challenges and make sure they don’t do anything to hurt them this

session.”

The event is hosted by NFIB, the Wichita Independent Business Association and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council.