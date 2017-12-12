Small business optimism soaring, survey says

Small business optimism has not been as high as it was in November since the 1980s, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Index of Small Business Optimism, released Tuesday.

“Not since the Reagan economy have we seen the Small Business Optimism Index this high,” said NFIB-Kansas State Director Dan Murray. “It’s near the record set nearly 34 years ago. It’s been this high only one other time in the 44 years we’ve been doing this. The tone out of Washington is sending strong signals to our members and small business owners across the country. I’m certainly hearing that when I visit with members here in Kansas.”

Proposed tax policy is helping to drive that optimism here in the Sunflower State.

“Undoubtedly,” said Murray. “This is not only in terms of the corporate rate reductions. There are some small business owners that are corporate structure, but also the pass-through entities that will see some tax relief, as well. Certainly, the conversations related to the tax reform are leading to these jumps in increased optimism among small business owners here in Kansas.”

If there is a weak point to the economy at this point, it’s finding skilled workers for the jobs that are available.

“Finding skilled workers has been a persistent problem, not only locally, but also nationally,” said Murray. “It was, in this most recent index, the second-most important problem facing small business owners. They’re feeling the challenge of finding qualified workers. Here in Kansas, we’re under 4 percent unemployment statewide.”

The Index gained 3.7 points in November, a sharp increase over what was already a near-record performance the previous month.