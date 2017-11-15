Small business optimism up with tax reform possibly on the horizon

The National Federation of Independent Business released its index of small business optimism earlier this week. The October Index rose to 103.8, up from 103 the previous month. The historically strong performance extends the streak of positive months dating back to last November, when it shot up immediately following the election.

“The conversations that I’m having with members across Kansas is that they’re optimistic,” said NFIB-Kansas state director Dan Murray. “They’re anticipating higher sales as we head into the holiday season and they think now is probably a good time to expand. I think they are encouraged by the conversation about tax reform in D.C., and we hope that the Congress will follow through on positive tax reform for small business.”

The U.S. Senate Committee on Finance was continuing markup on their version of tax cut legislation Wednesday, and as proposed at the time of Wednesday’s markup, the NFIB supported the legislation.

“We think it’s critical for business to remain positive about their outlook,” said Murray. “Small business owners are particularly concerned about how Congress will treat pass-through income. The majority of small business owners are organized in a manner in which they are treated as individuals. The individual tax rate is important, not just the corporate tax rate. Also, the discussion about providing for expensing of equipment is key to the discussion for a lot of small business owners and I think will have a hand in increasing investment in capital by small business owners in Kansas

and across the United States.”

In the survey, owners complained at record rates of labor quality issues, with 88 percent of those hiring or trying to hire reporting few or no qualified applicants for their open positions. A near-record 20 percent selected “finding qualified labor” as their top business problem.