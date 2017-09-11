A small change in gas prices this week is the beginning of a downturn, says AAA

Not much change in gas prices is actually good news for Kansans this week.

“We’re seeing some more stability in the prices,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “They may be going down a few cents here and there, even. The Kansas average is down four cents and we are the number six state with the lowest gas price right now.”

Kansas average is $2.45 a gallon.

“Harvey probably had more of an impact than Irma did,” said Haugh. “They’re starting to get things back on line with that. I think we’re going to see between the blend and getting things back up and running, we’re going to see our prices go down.”

The spike during the time when the impact of Harvey was uncertain was as high as we’ll get unless we have another reason for an outage.

“I think we’ve kind of hit our ceiling,” said Haugh. “We might kind of hang out here for a little bit, but we should start seeing declines in prices again.”

Hurricane Jose, at least right now, does not look like it will impact any areas that serve Kansas with crude.