Small earthquake hits south-central Kansas

by on February 22, 2017 at 1:11 PM (2 hours ago)

A small earthquake shook south-central Kansas Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.3 magnitude quake hit at 10:30 a.m. about three miles northeast of Anthony.

The USGS website shows the quake was felt by people in Harper, which is about 10 miles north of the epicenter. Reports also came in from Waldron, located about 20 miles south of Anthony along the Oklahoma border.

No damage from the earthquake was reported to the USGS.

The tremblor comes after a 3.0 magnitude event that hit near Medford, Oklahoma just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Image via USGS.gov

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle