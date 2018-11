One person suffered minor injuries from a fire in southwest Topeka Tuesday night.

Crews were called to 2619 SW Murrow Court just before 6:30 p.m. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. The fire was contained to the one building. A preliminary investigation indicates the fire started when the occupant was fueling a gasoline generator.

The occupant refused medical treatment. No smoke detectors were sounding inside.