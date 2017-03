A small fire in Junction City briefly halted rail traffic in the area on Saturday.

According to a release from the Junction City Fire Department, a fire was found in an outbuilding behind the Courtyard by Marriott hotel near I-70.

That fire was on the opposite side of active railroad tracks from the hotel. The fire was quickly put out.

The cause is thus far undetermined and still under investigation. The fire caused about $5,000 in damages.