Small-Scale Farming Insurance Program Started

If you run a small farm that isn’t going for the big markets, there’s a new insurance program coming online just for you.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is rolling out a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally.
The new Micro Farm policy simplifies record keeping, and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products.
The policy will be available beginning with the 2022 crop year.
No expense or individual commodity reporting is needed, which simplifies the recordkeeping requirements for producers.
The Micro Farm policy is available to producers who have a farm operation that earns an average allowable revenue of $100,000 or less, or for carryover insureds, an average allowable revenue of $125,000 or less.