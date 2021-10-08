      Weather Alert

Small-Scale Farming Insurance Program Started

Oct 8, 2021 @ 6:52am
Ripe organic vegetables in wooden crate. Person holding box of farm vegetables in his hands. Ukrainian typical summer vegetables

If you run a small farm that isn’t going for the big markets, there’s a new insurance program coming online just for you.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is rolling out a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally.

The new Micro Farm policy simplifies record keeping, and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products.

The policy will be available beginning with the 2022 crop year.

No expense or individual commodity reporting is needed, which simplifies the recordkeeping requirements for producers.

The Micro Farm policy is available to producers who have a farm operation that earns an average allowable revenue of $100,000 or less, or for carryover insureds, an average allowable revenue of $125,000 or less.

You May Also Like
Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats come up just short against Oklahoma Sooners
Ichabods Rally Falls Short in Turnpike Tussle
Training Horses To Stand With Hobbles Has Long Term Benefits
DirtRoad JunkFest At Belveal Farms In Valley Falls
Winners Named At Ranch Rodeo In Council Grove
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On