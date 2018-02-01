WIBW News Now!

Small town of Claflin, KS, raising money to help support former WNBA player battling cancer

by on February 1, 2018 at 2:43 PM

The tiny Kansas hometown of a former Women’s National Basketball Association player is rallying in support as she fights a rare cancer.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the farming town of Claflin, Kansas, is helping raise money for Jackie Stiles as she prepares for surgery Friday to treat her ocular melanoma.

Students at Central Plains High School set up an online fundraiser Tuesday to help Stiles with some medical costs her insurance won’t cover. The goal is $5,000.  The amount resets to another 5 thousand each time the goal is met.

Stiles’ father, Pat Stiles, says he’s “surprised and humbled” that students who don’t personally know his daughter would create a fundraiser.

Jackie Stiles set scoring records as a shooting guard at Missouri State University and was named WNBA rookie of the year for the 2000-2001 season.  She returned to the university in 2012 to help coach the women’s team.

