Smaller Towns Getting COVID-19 Funds

Governor Laura Kelly has released the list of local governments that will receive allocations through the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act.
In addition to all 105 Kansas counties and 10 metropolitan cities across the State receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury, there are 614 “Non-Entitlement Units of Government” with populations of under 50,000, receiving funds directly from the State of Kansas, as directed by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
These 614 towns range from Hutchinson, with a population 40,383, getting over six point one million dollars to Waldron, with a population of ten, receiving just over fifteen hundred dollars.
To see a full list of the towns, and the amount each one is receiving, you can go here.
Due to U.S. Treasury rules, townships will not receive direct funding from the state under the program.
Kelly said that she would recommend to the SPARK committee that interested communities be eligible for resources from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund.