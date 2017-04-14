Smart Home Of The Future Will Be Backed By Gigabit Internet

The house of the future is here today, and thanks to Cox Communications gigabit internet, tech expert Sara Evans was able to see it in action this week.

“We saw fifty-five plus devices connected,” said Evans. “Everything from connected toothbrushes to Crock-Pots to telehealth, talking to your doctor live from your home, even 3D printing, all running simultaneously.”

If you live with someone who is elderly or disabled, the ability to connect with your doctor can be a lifesaver.

“One of the demos that I saw in the home was a mock patient who could take her blood pressure, get on a scale, do some other different devices to get some vital signs that connected directly to a doctor who was monitoring that she could then talk to and get some screening and some advice without ever having to leave the home,” said Evans. “I think from a lifesaving perspective, that is really beneficial.”

Busy moms and homeowners can make home feel inviting straight from their smartphone.

“I love being able to manage my lighting, thermostat, security, all from my phone,” said Evans. “I’m the default parent for cooking and running errands. Monitoring my CrockPot during the day is really nice.”

All the products used in the home of the future are available today, it’s just a matter of how smart you want your home to be and how connected you want to be.