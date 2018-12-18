Smell of marijuana leads to arrest Monday night in Topeka

Topeka police followed their noses to an arrest Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., community officers were on routine patrol in the Wanamaker corridor when they stopped a car with expired tags and could smell a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Twenty-six-year-old Kaley Lindberg was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Meth and Possession of Marijuana.

If you know more about this stop, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.