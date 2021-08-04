Smoke From Pacific Northwest Comes to Kansas

Ongoing wildfires across the Western U.S. continue to produce dense smoke that is being transported into Kansas by the atmospheric winds.
While some of this smoke is remaining high in the atmosphere, there are times when this smoke is at the surface and impacting air quality.
These air quality impacts may continue to be seen as long as the Western U.S. wildfires continue to burn.
Smoke can cause health problems, even in healthy individuals.
Common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing, and illnesses such as bronchitis.
Individuals with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children, and elderly may experience worse symptoms.
Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.
People with respiratory or heart-related illness should remain indoors.
Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows, and running the air conditioners with air filters.
Current air quality across the U.S. can be viewed at fire.airnow.gov