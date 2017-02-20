Smoke On Highway 56 Causes Injury Crashes in Osage County Saturday; Three Airlifted

Heavy smoke from what was called in as a controlled burn along US Highway 56 in Osage County contributed to a pair of injury crashes involving five vehicles near Osage City on Saturday.



The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says the controlled burn sent smoke over the road shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday about five miles west of Osage City.

The first crash happened when a truck driven by Craig Matthews II of Carbondale had to slow down due to heavy smoke and a vehicle that slowed down in front of him. Matthews’ truck was then hit from behind by a car driven by Robert Berry of Admire.



Vehicles that stopped in the smoke to render aid were involved in a second wreck shortly after the first.

A pickup driven by Tressia Mosiman of Valley Falls was partially parked on the highway and was hit by an SUV driven by Clarke Wenger of Osage City.

The SUV then hit two pedestrians, Jarod Mosiman of Valley Falls and Shaun Tevis of Admire, Mosiman and Tevis had left their vehicle to help Berry. Then Wenger’s SUV hit a car driven by Daniel Carpenter of Great Bend.



Tevis was airlifted to KU Medical Center in Kansas City, while Berry and Jarod Mosiman were airlifted by separate helicopters to Stormont-Vail in Topeka.