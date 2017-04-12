Smoke management plan improves air quality

Prescribed fires are an established practice in Kansas to prevent unwanted stands of brush and cedar trees. However, emissions from these burns, particularly in the Flint Hills, are contributing to air quality concerns within the state and in downwind states.

Kansas State University air quality scientist Zifei Liu says data collected over the past 15 years shows a connection between burning and air quality and, according to Liu, all smoke is not equal.

“Some smoke emits more secondary organic particles than other smoke,” Liu said. “Depends on the burning conditions, such as moisture content, and I think more research needs to be done to find out how we can reduce the emission of secondary organic particles.”

Kansas implemented the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan in 2010. Liu says data from the last three years indicates the plan is having an impact on improving air quality.

“Although a lot of acres was burned, we have less air quality impact compared with the year 2005 and six and eight – that is before the smoke management is implemented,” Liu said.

For more information on the Kansas Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan, visit www.ksfire.org.

Kansas State University contributed to this story.