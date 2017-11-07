Soave withdraws from Congressional race

Former Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave has decided to withdraw his bid for Congress.

Soave wrote on Facebook Tuesday, “As Christians and believers, it is our priority to serve God and our family first, as well as our neighbors. Many have been wonderful friends and neighbors throughout this journey, and we are indeed grateful to all.”

Soave cited his wife’s pregnancy with their sixth child and the miscarriage she had earlier this year as reasons to end the campaign.

“I was proud to serve the people of Kansas during my tenure as Commerce Secretary. I did my very best to increase the economic impact on the state in a way that I felt was appropriate and positive. During that time, I was glad that we were able to achieve some good results. Kansas is indeed a great place to live and work, as well as to raise a family. This was one of the primary messages that I attempted to convey to those outside of our state.”

Some of Soave’s business dealings as Commerce Secretary have come under scrutiny. Soave is being sued by a business partner, Paola Ghezzo. In Ghezzo’s complaint filed in Johnson County, she accuses Soave of using her investment in Capistrano Italia, a business designed to offer services to Italian businesses looking to enter foreign markets for personal expenses, expenses for another business Soave controls and expenses related to Kansas state government.

Soave was running as a Republican to replace Lynn Jenkins, who is retiring from Congress at the end of this term.