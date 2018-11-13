Social media avoidance doesn’t make us more social, paper says

When people have to do without social media, it doesn’t make them more social in real life.

“In some ways, the study confirms the idea that social media is used to avoid the kind of tasks that we might really not want to do,” said University of Kansas Professor Jeffrey Hall. “A way of basically killing time between things we prefer to avoid.”

He authored a paper with KU graduate student co-authors Rebecca Johnson and Elaina Ross in the journal New Media & Society where they asked a group of paid adult volunteers, only one-third of whom were students, to abstain from social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat) for up to one month and to keep diaries of how many minutes they spent each day on 19 activities as well as how they felt on those days.

“People often think that they’re going to use social media time to do things like read a book or spend time with friends or family or exercise or pray or something that’s really meaningful to them,” said Hall. “What this study confirms is that people basically do the kinds of things that they do with their regular day, even stuff that they’d prefer to avoid.”

Of participants who completed at least one week of study and seemed to be providing good data, 19 percent of them posted or liked something on social media or admitted to falling of the wagon, earning them a ticket to the sidelines of the study.

“It was not easy to recruit people who were willing,” said Hall. “They had to be off of it for quite a long period of time, sometimes as much as an entire four week period. We monitored what they were doing by watching their social media accounts and checking that they complied with the study conditions and a large portion of people who completed the study just couldn’t stay off of social media during that period of time. That certainly speaks to the ingrained nature of the habit.”

The point is that social media is a distraction, but it’s not any different of a distraction than the Internet as a whole or television or radio were in their heyday. It’s all part of a cycle.