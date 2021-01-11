Social Security Administration Warns of Scams
The Inspector General for Social Security, Gail Ennis, is again warning the public about widespread Social Security-related telephone scams.
The Office of the Inspector General has recently received reports of telephone scammers using real Social Security and OIG officials’ names.
Another common tactic to lend legitimacy to scams is citing “badge numbers” of law enforcement officers.
Some request that people send email attachments containing personal information about an “investigation,” or text links to click on to “learn more” about a Social Security-related problem.
Inspector General Ennis wants you to know Social Security will never:
- Suspend your Social Security number because someone else has used it in a crime,
- Threaten you with arrest or other legal action unless you immediately pay a fine or fee,
- Require payment by retail gift card, wire transfer, internet currency, or mailing cash,
- Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment, or
- Send official letters or reports containing your personal information via email.