Soggy Monday

The wet weather pattern continues.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Occasional rain with a few embedded thunderstorms, with a high at 80.

Tonight: Off and on rain, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Showers continue, with a high at 75.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, with a high at 72. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, with a high at 61.