A Solar System Ambassador for NASA shares tips on how to view the eclipse safely

Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador for NASA and the Jet Propulsion Library, shared some tips on how to view the upcoming solar eclipse safely. She stressed that while looking at the sun, people need to be looking through a safe solar filter as the light can be damaging to the naked eye.

“Don’t take the chance,” said Culbertson. “Pay two bucks, or a dollar, or find some place where you can get the solar glasses for free. There are plenty of places.”

Culbertson will be holding a safe solar observing workshop this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Washburn University in the Stoffer Science Hall where she says there will be safety glasses and filters available for the public.

Culbertson also mentioned that taking a picture or video of the eclipse can be damaging to the camera equipment.

“I have seen images of melted cellphone lenses,” said Culbertson. “Some glass filters on cameras have shattered. That’s why even your cameras, binoculars, and video cameras need to be protected by a safe solar filter.”

Culbertson said that cities like Atchison, Hiawatha, and Effingham will be ideal places for viewing in the state of Kansas because it will be a total eclipse in those areas, meaning people will be able to remove their solar glasses during the eclipse. In Topeka, Culbertson recommends wearing solar glasses the entire time because it will only be a 99% eclipse.

The eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21st. The maximum eclipse will occur shortly after 1 p.m.