Some Churches Returning to Virtual-Only Services
Some churches in Kansas suspended indoor, in-person worship services as the state set another record for new coronavirus cases.
The bishops of the two Episcopal Church dioceses that cover Kansas directed their congregations to suspend services and meetings.
The diocese covering western Kansas suspended public worship and meetings for two weeks.
For eastern Kansas, indoor services are suspended through December 13, though outdoor gatherings are allowed if people wear masks and social distance.
The bishop for the United Methodist Church conference for Kansas and Nebraska also encouraged its churches in a letter to suspend in-person services until further notice if they are in counties “identified as being in critical or dangerous statuses.”
Public health officials in the Kansas City area urged new limits on restaurants and gatherings on both sides of the Kansas-Missouri state line.
Governor Laura Kelly publicly promised leaders of the Kansas Legislature again Friday that she has no plans to shut down businesses like she did for five weeks under a statewide stay-at-home order this spring.