Some Hospitals Now Requiring Vaccinations

The University of Kansas Health System is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of all employees, students, contractors and volunteers.
The Kansas News Service reports that the system, the area’s largest hospital network, said the majority of its physicians and employees have already been vaccinated.
The system has given affected workers until December 1st to get vaccinated.
The KU Health System has more than 10,000 employees.
KU’s announcement comes after Saint Luke’s Health System announced it would require its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Saint Luke’s announced its decision a little more than a month after Truman Medical Centers/University Health became the first local hospital system to mandate vaccinations for its employees.
As is the case with KU, the vaccine requirement applies to all Saint Luke’s employees, affiliated staff and contractors, students, and volunteers.
Anyone granted an exemption will have to undergo weekly COVID testing and monitoring.