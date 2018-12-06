Some infant ibuprofen recalled that is sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar

Several brands of infant liquid ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and Family Dollar have been voluntarily recalled because they potentially have higher concentrations of the drug than advertised.

The product was packaged in half-ounce bottles. The lot numbers are below.

There is a remote possibility that some infants may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug, and therefore may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury. Adverse effects that may be experienced are nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely, diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects.

No one has been hurt at this point.