Some Jimmy Dean Heat N’ Serve Sausages recalled because of metal in the package

CTI Foods LLC, an Owingsville, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat (RTE) pork and poultry sausage links products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday.

The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Label (PDF Only)]

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the product packaging. These items were shipped to an establishment in Tennessee where the product was further distributed to retail stores.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 10, 2018, when FSIS received notification that the establishment had received five consumer complaints of metal pieces in the RTE sausage links.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.