Some Kansans Getting TurboTax Money Back

Nearly 40,000 Kansas consumers will receive restitution under a settlement reached with the owners of TurboTax for deceiving consumers into paying for services that should have been free.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia reached an agreement worth $141 million with Intuit, Incorporated, the owner of the tax service Turbo Tax.
Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to consumers who started using TurboTax’s Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018, and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible to file for free using the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.
Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services.
Impacted consumers will automatically receive notices and a check by mail.