Some Kansans to Get Evergy Bill Boost, Others Refunds
Much of Kansas will likely see higher electric bills as a result of February’s deep freeze, but utility customers in the Kansas City area could get refunds.
The Wichita Eagle reports the difference has to do with how two different divisions of utility giant Evergy fared during the brutal cold.
The company’s Kansas Central division had to spend an additional $100 million to buy power.
Meanwhile, Evergy’s Metro Division that serves the Kansas City area was able to generate $60 million in extra revenue because it was able to generate surplus power, and sell it to other utilities.
State regulations say both the extra costs incurred and the extra revenue generated must eventually be passed on to customers.
Company spokeswoman Gina Penzig said the differences have to do with the type of power plants in each division.
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple suggested the Legislature should consider requiring the two divisions to merge.
The Kansas Corporation Commission plans to investigate the situation.