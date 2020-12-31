Some Kansas Officials Put COVID-19 Vaccination on Hold
Some of the officials eligible along with Governor Laura Kelly for early COVID-19 vaccine shots are opting to wait.
Kelly designated herself and the other officials for early shots in an effort to protect state government operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly designated four Republican leaders of the Legislature as eligible for immediate inoculations.
All four said they would wait.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, said he encourages people to get vaccinated, but is waiting for his turn.
Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, a pharmacist said she would join fellow health care workers in getting vaccinated.
Also eligible for early vaccines are State Treasurer-designate Lynn Rogers and David Toland, named by Kelly to replace Rogers as lieutenant governor.
Kelly’s office said both would get their shots.
Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert said that she doesn’t know when she’ll get vaccinated.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab said that he looks forward to receiving the vaccination at the appropriate time.