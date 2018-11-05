Some relief at the pump, despite reimposition of sanctions

Gas prices right now are following tradition, with chillier weather meaning some relief at the pump.

“It’s dropped a few pennies over the week,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “The Kansas average is at $2.56. Unusually, because Topeka is usually a little less than the Kansas average, but, right now, Topeka’s at $2.58.”

The fundamentals look good for further decreases right now.

“The barrel price has plummeted quite a bit, to the lowest level of the year.” said Haugh. “We’re definitely seeing that decrease in our area. Some of these other states around us have gone down almost as much as a quarter over last year’s prices.”

Oil prices fell Monday amid President Trump’s reinstatement of sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, but it remains to be seen if supplies can continue to meet demand if winter weather is more or less harsh than usual and causes a greater need for heating oil or on the other hand, for gasoline, if conditions remain drivable.

“If we have a mild winter again and demand sort of stays up there a little more than usual, that could keep that price from going down,” said Haugh. “If we have, you know, a rougher winter where people aren’t on the road and driving as many miles, then we could still see another decrease.”

Kansas is currently 14th cheapest for gasoline among U.S. states.