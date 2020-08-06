Some Relief From Dryness In Eastern Kansas
Drought conditions in Kansas as of August 4th, 2020. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)
A handful of counties in eastern Kansas received enough rain in the last week to emerge from abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. The weekly USDA Drought Monitor indicates that moderate drought is no longer present in southern Linn or northern Bourbon counties. Abnormal dryness also retreated, now entirely south of a line stretching from Pleasanton west to LeRoy, then southwest to Wichita. Barber and Harper counties, as well as eastern Comanche County, also exited the abnormally dry stage. Areas west of Route 183 saw no change in conditions from a week ago.
Just over four percent of Kansas remains in severe or extreme drought. Another 14 percent is in moderate drought, while 17.5 percent are in abnormally dry conditions.