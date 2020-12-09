Soon-To-Be State Rep Served With Restraining Order
A soon-to-be seated Kansas lawmaker has had a temporary anti-stalking order issued against him in court at the request of a former opponent’s campaign manager, who said he sent her harassing messages, came to her home twice, and tried to get her evicted.
State Representative-elect Aaron Coleman, a 20-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas, will face a hearing next week to determine whether the temporary order stays in place.
The temporary order orders Coleman not to communicate in any manner with Brandie Armstrong, also of Kansas City, Kansas, or follow her or come on or around her home or job site.
It’s the latest controversy involving Coleman.
Others include allegations of circulating revenge porn, threatening to shoot a student when younger, and being physically abusive to an ex-girlfriend last year.
The House’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, already had described Coleman as being unfit to serve.
The state Democratic Party disowned Coleman in August.