Sooners Get Hot from Deep Stop Wildcats

Oklahoma connected on 11 3-point field goals, including six from freshman phenom Trae Young, as the Sooners snapped a six-game losing streak with an 86-77 win over Kansas State before 12,102 fans at the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday evening.

The 3-point line proved to be the difference, as the Sooners (17-11, 7-9 Big 12) hit on 50 percent (11-of-22) of their attempts, while the Wildcats (20-9, 9-7 Big 12) made just 19.0 percent (4-of-21) from beyond the arc. Both teams connected on 29 made field goals with Oklahoma shooting 52.7 percent (29-of-55) from the field.

The loss snapped K-State’s three-game winning streak, as the team has now lost three in a row at the Lloyd Noble Center. The schools split their season series after the Wildcats won the first meeting in Manhattan on Jan. 16.

Junior guard Barry Brown, Jr., scored a game-tying 28 points on 12-of-21 field goals, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, while fellow junior forward Dean Wade picked up his fifth career double-double, including his fourth this season, with 15 points and game-high 11 rebounds. Wade, who has now scored in double figures in all 16 Big 12 games, also added a game-high 4 steals and a team-high 3 assists in 34 minutes.

Sophomore guard Xavier Sneed collected double figures for the sixth time in eight games with 12 points to go with 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Sophomore forward Makol Mawien chipped in 8 points on perfect shooting.

Young also registered a game-tying 28 points to lead the Sooners, as he hit on an efficient 7-of-11 field goals, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range, to go with 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Junior Christian James posted 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while junior Jamuni McNeace and freshman Brady Manek added 10 each.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The two teams started hot offensively, as K-State hit on 7 of its first 11 field goals while Oklahoma went 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, as the Wildcats led 14-12 at the first media timeout with 14:29 remaining in the first half. The Sooners continued their blistering pace on offense in the early going, using a 10-4 spurt behind four 3-pointers to take a 25-18 advantage at the 11:38 mark.

After Oklahoma pushed its lead to 34-22 on a 3-point play from sophomore Kameron Doolittle with 6:12 before halftime, K-State was able to close to within 34-27 on a bucket by junior Dean Wade and a 3-point play from fellow junior Barry Brown, Jr. However, a long 2-pointer from junior Christian James after a scrum pushed the advantage back to 36-27 and forced head coach Bruce Weber to call his first timeout with 3:29 left.

The Wildcats responded to the timeout with a quick 6-0 run to close the gap to 36-33 on 1-of-2 from free throws from redshirt freshman Cartier Diarra with just under two minutes to play. However, freshman Trae Young capped off an 18-point opening half with his fourth 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to help the Sooners take a 43-35 lead into halftime.

Oklahoma connected on 44.8 percent (13-of-29) from the field, including 53.8 percent (7-of-13) from 3-point range, in the first half, while K-State shot 40.0 percent (14-of-35), including just 20.0 percent (2-of-10) from long range. Brown led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Wade had a near double-double with 9 points and 8 rebounds.

The Wildcats couldn’t take advantage of some early shots in the opening minutes of the second half, as the Sooners broke a gridlock for both offenses by using an 8-2 run to push their lead to 51-38 with 15:45 remaining to force Weber to call his second timeout of the game.

The Oklahoma lead grew to as many as 15 points before K-State was able to close to within 63-56 on back-to-back baskets by junior Amaad Wainright with 7:32 to play. However, two consecutive field goals from freshman Brady Manek, including a 3-pointer, pushed the advantage back to double digits at 68-58 with 6:51 remaining.

The lead remained in double digits until the last minutes of the game when a driving layup by Brown closed the gap to single digits, including 84-75 with 27.8 seconds remaining. However, the Sooners would hold the rest of the way from the free throw line in evening the season series with an 86-77 win.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent after halftime with Oklahoma hitting on 61.5 percent (16-of-26) from the field, including 40 percent (4-of-10) from 3-point range, while K-State connected on 50 percent (15-of-30), but just 18.2 percent (2-of-11) from beyond the arc.

For the game, the Sooners hit on 52.7 percent (29-of-55), including 50 percent (11-of-22) from 3-point range, and 68.0 percent (17-of-25) from the free throw line. The Wildcats shot 45.3 percent (29-of-64) from the field, including 19.0 percent (4-of-21) from long range, and 68.2 percent (15-of-22) from the line.