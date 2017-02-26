Sooners Throttle Wildcats in Norman

Khadeem Lattin had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to help Oklahoma roll past Kansas State 81-51 and give coach Lon Kruger his 600th career win.

Kruger became the 33rd coach to win at least 600 Division I games.

Rashard Odomes scored 16 points and Jordan Shepherd added 12 for the Sooners (10-18, 4-12 Big 12), who had lost nine of 10 since their upset win at West Virginia on Jan. 18. Kansas State’s point total and 25-percent shooting were season lows for the Wildcats, and for Oklahoma opponents.

Isaiah Maurice scored 11 points for Kansas State (17-12, 6-10), which has lost five of six.

Oklahoma held Kansas State to 24 percent shooting in the first half and took a 33-20 lead. The Sooners, who had fallen apart many times late in games this season, shot 56.7 percent in the second half to put the game away.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State has been on a tailspin after a solid start, and the Wildcats needed this one to help their fading NCAA Tournament hopes. The loss to the last-place Sooners could put them at risk of missing out on the big dance.

Oklahoma had been playing solid basketball in recent weeks but coming up short on the scoreboard. The Sooners were coming off a four-point loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday and a six-point loss to Baylor on Tuesday. The victory should give the young Sooners confidence as the Big 12 Tournament nears